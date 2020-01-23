|
|
Jean Ann Staudt (nee Ahern) After a long and well-lived life, Jean Ann (Ahern) Staudt, 97, died in her home of natural causes on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Jean was born October 22, 1922, to Judge William J. and Rose May Ahern and lived the majority of her life in West Akron. She attended Our Lady of the Elms, St. Vincent High School and the University of Akron. While at the University of Akron, Jean met the love of her life, Robert C. Staudt. They were married on May 1, 1941, and spent their early years in Berea, Ohio, where Bob worked for NASA during World War II. Following the war, they returned to Akron and together raised 14 children, Susan (Larry/deceased); Anne (Bill), Jean, Mary (George), Robert, Jr. (Lisa), Patricia (Bob), Joseph (Monica), James, Michael (Kelly), John (Karie), Martha (Hans), Deborah (Matthew), Nancy (Lee) and Ellen. She also leaves 26 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. As a young girl, Jean played the violin and later the piano. She was an avid traveler and expert bridge player, and later in life played a mean game of Dominoes, Racko and Spite & Malice. A true believer in giving back, Jean translated books into Braille for the blind, volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House, delivered Mobile Meals, helped answer calls for help through "Call for Action" and served on numerous boards and committees for both St. Vincent Church and St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. The scholarship she established in honor of her late husband, Bob, is responsible for giving numerous young people the opportunity to attend St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, including LeBron James, who received one of the first scholarships from the fund. Jean's great joy was the health, happiness and success of her family and her unwavering belief in God and the army of saints who supported her throughout her years. She also was the best of friends to so many, from her earliest kindergarten and high school friends, to neighbors, church members and fellow volunteers. Her humor, grace and tenacity will be greatly missed by all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She's also survived by her in-laws, Jane Ahern, Elaine Staudt, Joe and Marilyn Staudt. Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert; son-in-law, Larry; sister, Betty Ahern; brothers, William (Bob) and Dave Ahern; and in-laws, Tom Staudt and Dorothy and Carl Eicker. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. FRIDAY January 24 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. DUE TO RENOVATIONS AT ST. VINCENT'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL WILL BE HELD SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 AT 10 A.M. AT ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 44 UNIVERSITY AVE., AKRON, WITH PRIVATE INTERMENT TO FOLLOW. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Robert C. Staudt Memorial Scholarship Fund, 15 N. Maple St., Akron, OH 44303; or Mobile Meals of Akron, 1357 Home Ave., Akron, OH 44310. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020