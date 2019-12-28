Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Glendale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Haydon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean B. Haydon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean B. Haydon Obituary
Jean B. Haydon, 92, passed away December 24, 2019. She was born in Pottstown, PA and lived in Cuyahoga Falls for over 60 years. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, William Denis Haydon, she is survived by son, Denis "Barrie" (Sharon) Haydon of Akron; granddaughter, Cynthia (Ron) Rinesmith; her great-granddaughter, Alysha Rinesmith and other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. MONDAY at Glendale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -