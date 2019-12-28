|
Jean B. Haydon, 92, passed away December 24, 2019. She was born in Pottstown, PA and lived in Cuyahoga Falls for over 60 years. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, William Denis Haydon, she is survived by son, Denis "Barrie" (Sharon) Haydon of Akron; granddaughter, Cynthia (Ron) Rinesmith; her great-granddaughter, Alysha Rinesmith and other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. MONDAY at Glendale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 28, 2019