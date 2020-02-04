|
|
) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Jean Tittle Borda, 93, passed away February 2, 2020. She was born in Akron, relocated to Jackson, Michigan and New Albany, Indiana before settling in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio in 1955. She graduated from New Albany High School and attended Indiana University. Jean worked for Ohio Bell and retired in 1982 as Assistant Commercial Manager. Jean was a Christian and was a member of St. John's Episcopal and served her church in various capacities: Teacher, Usher, vestry clerk, Lector, and President of St. Margaret's Guild. ECW of St. John's, ECW Region, ECW Deanery and Junior Warden for the Vestry. Her interests included quilting, traveling and reading. She was a member of Double T Quilt Club, Western Reserve Quilt Club and Pioneers of America. For many years she made yearly trips to Europe and was especially fond of Switzerland. Preceeded in death by her husband, James; parents, James and Alice Tittle; brother, James Tittle Jr.; and one grandson, James David Ball. She is survived by a daughter and two sons: LuAnne (Erv) Ball of Cuyahoga Falls, Jeff (Jody) Borda of Dayton and Dennis (Carol) Borda of Franklin, Ohio; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday February 6, 2020 at St. John's Church, 2220 Second St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Visiting hours will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John's Memorial Fund or . To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com "I want you to miss me a while, then you must let me go. Because someday I will greet you there, this I simply know."
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020