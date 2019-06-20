Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Jean C. Leedy Obituary
Jean C. Leedy

Jean C. Leedy passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born April 4, 1933, she was born to the late Hartwelll Benton and

Virginia Benton Campana. Jean was the third of seven children, Sally Michon, James Benton, Thomas Benton, George Benton, Connie Miller and Virginia Barry.

Jean met the love of her life, Dale at Kalamazoo Central High School. When he returned from his tour in Korea with the Air Force they got married and had a baby girl, Karen Louise. Their love of travel took them on an Alaskan cruise, vacations to Mexico, Jamaica and their all time favorite, Hawaii.

Jean earned her B.A. at Western Michigan University in teaching high school English and History and was known for her engaging and creative teaching style. Jean also loved to play duplicate bridge and it became a passion that earned her a life master pin.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Karen; grandchildren, Stephanie, John, Shannon, and Joshua: and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Brady.

A Celebration of Life will take place 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Friends and family are welcome to visit one hour before. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 20, 2019
