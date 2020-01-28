|
|
) Jean Cannone, 69, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 23, 2020 after a 3-year battle with cancer. She is survived, and will be deeply missed, by her loving husband of 50 years, Dr. Daniel Cannone, as well as her children, grandchildren, siblings, friends, and Chapel family. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Pastors Zac Derr and Jonathan Hill, and to Hospice of Medina County for their tremendous care and compassion. Calling hours will be held at The Chapel Wadsworth Campus (1391 State Road, Wadsworth, OH) on Friday, January 31 from 4-7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at the same location on Saturday, February 1 from 9:30-11 AM. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020