|
|
Jean Carol Coats
Jean Carol Coats, 85, passed away March 12, 2019. Born in Akron, she lived in Stow since 1994.
Jean worked at the Cleveland Clinic in the Human Resource Department. She was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, Mount Union, Kent State and Cleveland State earning two Bachelor's Degree. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, American Legion, Marine Corps League #269. Jean enjoyed fishing and playing the piano.
Jean is survived by the love of her life, Edmund Hughes; daughter, Diane (Steve) Shew of Danville; son, Scott Mellinger of Denver, Colo.; brother, Ralph (Nancy) Kirk, Jr. of Palm Harbor, Fla.; granddaughters, Abigail and Audrey Shew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chesty Puler Detachment, Marine Corps Leaque, 929 Independence Ave., Akron, OH 44310. A Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019