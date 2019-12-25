Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Chapman


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Chapman Obituary
On Friday December 13, 2019, Linda Jean Chapman, born on May 31, 1956 in Allen Alabama, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 63 surrounded by her loving family. She attended school in Mobile, AL and was last employed at GoJo Industry, Preceded in death by parents, Martha Ella and Ocie Leeplelter; great niece, Michelle Chapman; and is survived by sister and caregiver, Minister 'Sharon (Terry) Williams; four other sisters, Annie L. Durham of Mobile, AL, LyTiffany (Tim) Jennings of Atlanta, GA, Sherry Ann Boyd of Akron and Zona Mae Chapman of Queens, NY; six brothers, Johnny (Yevette) Chapman, Robert Boyd, 'Gregory Boyd, Tabaka Osonduagwike, all of Akron; and Jaeshef Chapman and Pelter-Chapman of Queens, NY; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Saturday, Dec. 28, 20219. 12 PM at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Darrick Willis eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to 1241 Frederick Blvd. 44320
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -