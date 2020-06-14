) Jean Laird Dolan Close, age 82, of Kent, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020 peacefully at her home. Jean was born January 21, 1938 in Homestead, PA., the third of six children to Merle and Margaret Laird. Jean attended Slippery Rock State teachers college, graduated in 1958, and taught in West Mifflin, PA. for 6 years. She and her husband, (Dave Dolan) moved to Ohio where Dave became Assistant Professor at the University of Akron Community College. Jean taught second grade at Highland School in Stow until her son, Dave II was born. Her daughter, Joan was born the following year. After 4 years as a stay-at-home mother, Jean attended the University of Akron and received a Masters degree as a Reading Specialist. She enjoyed teaching part time as an instructor of College Reading and Study Skills in Developmental Programs at the University of Akron, until her retirement in 1998. She was a loyal member of St. Eugene's Catholic Church where she taught C.C.D. She retired from the University of Akron in 1998 and belonged to AUAR at the university. Those who knew her can testify for the strength she never failed to display. She loved her grandchildren, fiercely, and was always ready to put a smile on their faces with a song, story, or hug. Jean was a voracious reader; she was never without a book or her kindle. One of her favorite pastimes was walking with her husband, Lloyd, rain or shine. Jean is survived by her son, David Dolan (Eunicy); daughter, Joan Harper (Matt); her grandchildren, David, Michael, and Alexander Dolan and Brin and Griffin Harper; as well as her sister, Margie (John) Duff; her brothers, Tom (Roseanne) and Jack (Paula) Laird; her brother-in-law, Bud Reinhart, and her sister-in-law, Kathy Laird; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her wonderful parents, Merle and Margaret Laird; two amazing husbands, David T. Dolan and Lloyd L. Close; her dear siblings, Sue Reinhart and Joe Laird. Throughout life, she was known for her easy going manner, kind-hearted nature, and infectious giggles. Jean was always surrounded by loved ones and her brothers and sisters were her best friends. Private Memorial Service at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, followed by private inurnment at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dover, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington D.C. 20090-1891. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.