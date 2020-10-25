1/1
Jean Colerider
Jean Colerider, 93, passed away on Oct. 10, 2020. Born Jean Carolyn Caillet on September 13, 1927, in Akron, OH, she attended Garfield High School and the University of Akron. Before that, in fourth grade, she met the one who would ultimately be the love of her life, Glenn Colerider. Jean and Glenn were married on September 6, 1947, and enjoyed nearly 65 years together until Glenn passed in 2012. Throughout their happy marriage, they shared three daughters and a love of acting. They frequently worked together in radio, modeling, and theater. While living in Willoughby Hills, in addition to performing, Jean taught acting at The Willoughby School of Fine Arts. When residing in Brecksville, Jean appeared at The Beck Center for the Arts, Ensemble Theatre, Dobama, and Caesar's Forum to name but a few. Jean and Glenn enjoyed trips to New York and England to see as many plays as they could fit in, as well as six-week trips exploring the U.S. where they never missed a State Capital building. Jean was a Class taught, third-generation Christian Scientist. As a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Cleveland, she enthusiastically served in many capacities including three years as their First Reader and as a librarian of the downtown Christian Science Reading Room. Jean was a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and a progressive thinker. She'd want you to know that she was "straight but not narrow." She was the beloved mother of Kimberly Inglefield, (Chuck), Tracy Colerider-Krugh, (Kyle), and the late Julie Turanchik (Jim, surviving); grandmother of Omi Crawford, Meredith Gutierrez, Glenna Colerider-Krugh, and the late Owen Colerider-Krugh. Jean requested that there be no memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Glenmont Christian Science Nursing Facility, 4599 Avery Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
