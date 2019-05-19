Jean Dickerson Zapytowski



It is with great sadness the family of Jean Dickerson Zapytowski, 91, of Hudson, Ohio announces that she passed away on May 7, 2019 in Akron. Jean was born in Bellville, Michigan to Harry and Ruth on March 17, 1928.



Upon the death of her mother, Jean and her sisters went to live with her uncle and aunt, Clark and Mary Dickerson. Jean graduated from Reed City High School in 1946 and went on to earn her BS from Central Michigan University in 1950 and her MA from Fairfield University in 1975. She met Joe at the first fall dance at Central Michigan University in 1946 and they married in June 1950 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Jean worked as a teacher for special education on the junior high level for Muskegon School system in Michigan for ten years. Jean enjoyed boating and traveling and was devoted to her family.



Jean will be fondly remembered by her beloved husband, Joe of Hudson; and her loving sons, Stephen (Bernadine) Zapytowski, Mark Zapytowski, and Joe Jr (Julie Harris) Zapytowski; proud grandmother, to S. Michael (Breann), Catherine, Joey and Clover; and great-grandmother, of Sofia, Stella, and Robbie. Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Carrie; parents, Harry and Ruth Ann; uncle, Clark and aunt, Mary; sisters, Betty Lou and Kathleen; brothers, John, Jay, and James Clark.



Friends are invited to Laurel Lake Retirement Community, where Jean's funeral service will be held on May 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Father David Halaiko officiating. Jean's cremains will be placed in an urn designed to accommodate her and Joseph for future burial. Memorial donations may be made to Laurel Lake Community Foundation, 200 Laurel Lake Dr., Hudson, OH 44236.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to friends and neighbors at Laurel Lake and elsewhere for the support they have shown. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary