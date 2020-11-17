Silver Jean Dunn Smith Silver, 93, of Fox Hill, Westwood, Massachusetts, died peacefully on November 7 with her family by her side. She will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and empathetic spirit. Born in Sumter, South Carolina, Jean was raised in New York City, where she attended St. Agatha's School for Girls and The Brearley School. During World War II, her family returned to Sumter and she enrolled at Edmunds High School. She graduated from Barnard College, earned a M.S.W. from Simmons School of Social Work, and practiced at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary. Jean was married to Taylor R. Smith, a retina surgeon and eye pathologist. They loved fresh-water fly fishing in Canada and sailing the coast of New England. Several years after Taylor's death, Jean married R. Bruce Silver, an executive with Akrochem Corp. Jean and Bruce lived in Akron, Ohio, and enjoyed sailing and adventuresome travel, often with family. Jean was an active member of her communities. A longtime resident of Beacon Hill, she was President of the Beacon Hill Garden Club and a representative (Zone 1) to the Garden Club of America. She served on the Ladies Visiting Committee at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, where she became a trustee. In Akron, she was a member of the Akron Garden Club and a docent at the Akron Art Museum. She will be lovingly missed by her children Robin Smith, Sarah Smith, and Taylor Smith; her daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and James Bell; her grandchildren Sarah Bell and James Bell; her step-family, Barrie and Peter Allen, Patricia Silver, and Sean and Shannon McNamara; her brother Eric Dunn; and nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, 243 Charles Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02114. J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial St., Boston, MA 02109 has been entrusted with her arrangements.







