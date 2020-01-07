|
|
Dr. Jean E Hillstrom, 55, of Rockaway Park, NY, lost her courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer at North Shore University Hospital of Manhasset, NY on Sunday, December 29. Jean is survived by her devoted husband of 20 years, Robert Hillstrom. She was a wonderful mother and guide to son, Franklin (Alisa) D. Moore III and doting grandmother to Dalia and Malayna Moore. Other survivors include Uncles Jack and Bill (Betty) Shuster; her brothers, Joe, James and John Kubeck; her sister, Mary (Michael) Kerpics; and many nieces and nephews. Jean received two (2) Bachelor of Science degrees from Ashland University, graduating Summa Cum Laude in both Biology and Psychology. She received her M.A. and Ph.D. in Psychology from The University of Akron. She was Assistant Professor of Psychology at The New York City College of Technology (CUNY), serving two (2) terms as Department Chair of the Social Sciences. Jean was a passionate educator and curious explorer. She loved to hike in the wilderness of Colorado and especially enjoyed scuba diving with her husband in the Caribbean and Mexico. She will be missed by so many, including her students, fellow faculty and her dog, Odin. A memorial service will be held January 30, 2020 at 1:00 in the afternoon on the New York City College of Technology campus. Jean will eternally rest at Rose Hill Burial Park in Akron, Ohio with other family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020