Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Herdina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Elizabeth Herdina


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Elizabeth Herdina Obituary
(Hauck) Born- 7-19-41 Died -1-4-2020 This is a marvelous world, and I've seen a lot of it. I've had wonderful experiences and some not so wonderful experiences, but that's life and I had a good one. I was preceded in death by my son, David and my parents, Elsie and George Hauck, and many friends. I am survived by my precious husband, Raymond who was my best friend and soulmate; daughter, Kimberly; sister, Ruth; half brother Gary; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and a few friends. I will be cremated, no memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -