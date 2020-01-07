|
(Hauck) Born- 7-19-41 Died -1-4-2020 This is a marvelous world, and I've seen a lot of it. I've had wonderful experiences and some not so wonderful experiences, but that's life and I had a good one. I was preceded in death by my son, David and my parents, Elsie and George Hauck, and many friends. I am survived by my precious husband, Raymond who was my best friend and soulmate; daughter, Kimberly; sister, Ruth; half brother Gary; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and a few friends. I will be cremated, no memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020