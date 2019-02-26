|
|
Jean Ellen
Jackson
TOGETHER AGAIN
Jean Ellen Jackson, 90, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019.
A life resident of Barberton, she retired from the Barberton City School System. Jean was a member of the former St. Paul's United Methodist Church and currently a member of Barberton First Presbyterian Church.
She was an only child born to the late Frank and Edna Frey. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Loren D. Jackson; Jean is survived by her children, Beverly Jackson, Paul D. Jackson, Tom Jackson and Peggy Schwendeman; three grandsons and several great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Jean will be laid to rest next to her husband at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2019