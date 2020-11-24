) Jean F. Albright went home to be with the Lord peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loved ones on November 23, 2020. Jean will be mostly remembered for her happy disposition, infectious smile, and the love for her family. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Bernice Mattingly, sister Dorothy Wade and brother Timothy Mattingly; she leaves behind her loving husband of 65 years Jack Albright; daughters Cheryl (Jeff) White, Therese Albright, son Dan (Maggi) Albright; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sisters Eileen (Butch) Hagenbaugh, Sister Dorothy Mattingly, O.P.; brother William (Lin) Mattingly. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, November 25th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Eugene Catholic Church. PLEASE PLAN TO WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Jean will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery, Twinsburg following the service. To leave a message for Jean's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
