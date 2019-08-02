|
Jean F. Veppert (Evans)
Jean F. Veppert, 99, of Ravenna, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Woodlands Health and Rehab Center in Ravenna. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Pearl (Maxey) Evans. Jean was born on July 2, 1920 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a lifelong member of the Suffield United Church of Christ, where she sang with the Broccoli Belles and was very active in the Intentional Caring Ministry. She had worked as an LPN for Akron City Hospital and during WW II was a Rosie the Riveter building airplanes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Veppert; her son, Alan Veppert; and stepbrother, Frederick R. Yeiser. Survivors include her children, Dorothy (John) Serva, James (Donna) Veppert, Charles (Joyce) Veppert, her daughter-in-law, Donna (Alan) Veppert; nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Suffield United Church of Christ, 1115 St. Rt. 43, Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Inurnment will take place at Edinburg Cemetery, Edinburg, Ohio. The family asks that memorial donations please be made to the Suffield United Church of Christ, 1115 St. Rt. 43, Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Condolences and memories of Jean may be shared with her family at www.sscfuneralhomes.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2019