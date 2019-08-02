Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Veppert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean F. Veppert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean F. Veppert Obituary
Jean F. Veppert (Evans)

Jean F. Veppert, 99, of Ravenna, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Woodlands Health and Rehab Center in Ravenna. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Pearl (Maxey) Evans. Jean was born on July 2, 1920 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a lifelong member of the Suffield United Church of Christ, where she sang with the Broccoli Belles and was very active in the Intentional Caring Ministry. She had worked as an LPN for Akron City Hospital and during WW II was a Rosie the Riveter building airplanes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Veppert; her son, Alan Veppert; and stepbrother, Frederick R. Yeiser. Survivors include her children, Dorothy (John) Serva, James (Donna) Veppert, Charles (Joyce) Veppert, her daughter-in-law, Donna (Alan) Veppert; nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Suffield United Church of Christ, 1115 St. Rt. 43, Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Inurnment will take place at Edinburg Cemetery, Edinburg, Ohio. The family asks that memorial donations please be made to the Suffield United Church of Christ, 1115 St. Rt. 43, Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Condolences and memories of Jean may be shared with her family at www.sscfuneralhomes.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.