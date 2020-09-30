Jean H. Nesbitt, age 77, of Suffield Twp., Ohio, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, only eight short months after the passing of her husband, joined him in Heaven, where she was welcomed by her Lord and Savior. Jean was born on June 21, 1943 in Akron, daughter of the late John H. "Jack" and Oletta (Kurtz) Hutson. Jean and Theron were married on December, 28, 1987. Jean was a very active member of the Springfield Church of the Brethren along with the Northern Ohio District, where she was active with the district youth, and was also on council for CAC (Camp Administration Committee). She loved bicycling, and she availed herself in service to others, her disaster relief work, BVS, and Habitat for Humanity. Jean's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Jean is survived by her two sons Mark (Angel) Conner and Michael (Dawn) Conner; her step-sons, Theron Nesbitt Jr. and Eric (Stephanie) Nesbitt; her grandchildren Nicole (Cory) Hornish, Joshua Conner, Brandon (Kayla) Conner, Alexander Conner, Justin (Calliape) Smith, Jenna Friebis, Emily Swearingen, Austin Nesbitt, Alexis Nesbitt, Gavin Nesbitt, and Zadyn Nesbitt; her great-grandchildren, Inara, Hallie, Justin, Elijah, Ethan, Piper, Amaya; her cat, Katy. She is also survived by her brother Paul (Delores) Hutson, and their children Greg Hutson, Steven (Jennifer) Hutson, and Christopher (Shellie) Hutson and their families. Funeral services will be held at the Springfield Church of the Brethren, 3500 Albrecht Ave., Akron, Ohio on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM, where Pastor Andrew Wenger will celebrate Jean's life. Family and friends will be received from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM prior to services at the church, on October 3, 2020. For those of you attending, please ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK. Burial will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com