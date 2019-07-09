Jean H. Schwartz



Jean H. Schwartz, 98, died July 7, 2019 in Audubon, Pennsylvania.



Born in Akron, she graduated Buchtel High, attended Miami University and was married to her beloved husband of 50 years, Irving Schwartz, who died in 1993.



She was the daughter of the late Lena and Lewis Koplin and sister of the late Marvin Koplin.



She is survived by her children, Dr. David Schwartz (Susan), Barbara Shahmoon (Sassoon) and Dr. Gary Schwartz; grandchildren, Daniel (Cassandra) and Jeffrey Schwartz, Sara and Marc Schwartz, David (Sarah) and Lydia Shahmoon, great grandson, Jackson Schwartz; nieces and nephews, Alan, Susan, Stephanie, Judy, Ron, George, Gail, Joel and Michael; dear friends, Maxine Levey family, Rosemary, Laura, RhiONA, Ed and Arnie; her cousins, Bob, Bunny, Bill, Barb and Adrienne, the staff at Renaissance and Shannondell assisted living and devoted caretakers, Davida, Joyce, Sandy, Debra and Nina.



Jean was a member of Daughters of Israel and had served as Akron president of the National Council of Jewish Women. An expert baker, she provided and sold her signature petite pastries in the community and received the Williams Sonoma Spirit Award.



She enjoyed her family, friendships, bridge and piano playing and created two books about the challenges of aging.



Service at Temple Israel Akron on Tuesday, July 9th at 11 a.m., 91 Springside Drive. Donations may be made to Temple Israel, Daughters of Israel, or Jewish Family Services. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019