Jean L. (Wilson) Starks Jean Lois (Wilson) Starks passed away on September 27, 2020. Service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.and Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1750 Edison St., N.W. Uniontown, OH 44685. Please see the website for live streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com