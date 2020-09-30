1/1
Jean L. (Wilson) Starks
Jean L. (Wilson) Starks Jean Lois (Wilson) Starks passed away on September 27, 2020. Service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.and Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1750 Edison St., N.W. Uniontown, OH 44685. Please see the website for live streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
OCT
3
Service
10:00 AM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Memories & Condolences
September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
