Jean Leggett
Jean Leggett died peacefully on July 29, 2019 at her home in Lake Ridge, Virginia. Born on August 12, 1922, in Ashtabula, Ohio, she enjoyed a career as a school librarian in Cuyahoga Falls. Two older sisters and her husband of 52 years, Mort Leggett, predeceased her. She is survived by her two children, Karen (Tharwat Abouraya) and David (Kathy); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A service is being planned at Westminster at Lake Ridge, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Congregational Church of Akron or Habitat for Humanity Summit County.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019