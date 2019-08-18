Home

Jean Linder


1928 - 2019
Jean Linder Obituary
Jean Linder Jean Linder, 91, died August 12, 2019. Born May 11, 1928 in Akron to Guy C. and Edna Black Linder, she was a life resident of the Akron area and lived for 30 years at Laurel Lake in Hudson. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert; and sister-in-law, Phyllis; she is survived by her nephew, Thomas Linder; nieces, Mary (Edward) Sogan, Patricia (Mark) Seal and Sally (Jeffrey) Rogers and their respective families. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. There are no calling hours. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
