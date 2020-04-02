|
) Jean Long, 96, of Kent and formerly of Wooster, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from complications of the coronavirus at The Woodlands Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ravenna, Ohio. She was born June 29, 1923 in Smyrna, Ohio, the daughter of Oliver E. and Ruth (Frizzell) Fisher and graduated from Wooster High School in 1941. In 1945 she received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Ohio State University. On June 9, 1946, she married Herbert W. Long in the Wooster United Methodist Church. Herbert passed away December 31, 2014. Jean was an active member of the Apple Creek United Methodist Church and Apple Creek Philomathean Club. She and Herb were members of the Wooster Garden Study Club for many years. Jean and her husband enjoyed traveling all over the country and the world. She has attended her children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's many sports, theater, and academic activities for over sixty years. Jean began teaching art in the Southeast Local school district in 1963 beginning in the elementary schools. She retired in 1975 as the art teacher at Waynedale High School. Jean is survived by her seven children, Fred (Jody) Long, Bill (Jeannie) Long, Barbara (Eric) Lanier, Jim (Esther) Long, Rich (Roxann) Long, Charlie (Robin) Long, and Don (Paula) Long; eleven grandchildren, Beth (Kim) Long, Andy Lanier, Geoffrey (Laura) Long, Amanda Kidd, Phil (Emily) Lanier, Jamie (Casey) Cicconetti, Jesse (Jen) Long, Phoebe Long, Chloe (Ben) Bohrer, Patrick Long and Emily Long; and six great-grandchildren, Sam Lanier, Eliza Lanier, Vivian Kidd, Zoe Long, Luca Cicconetti and Gianni Cicconetti. Due to the current difficult circumstances, there will be no services or calling hours. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Interment will be at Wooster Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Apple Creek United Methodist Church and to Portage County Senior Center, 705 Oakwood St., Ravenna, Oh 44266. McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com. Jean blessed many lives and will be greatly missed.
