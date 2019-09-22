|
Jean Lou Wright (Donnet) Jean Lou (Donnet) Wright, 85, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 15, 2019. Her soulmate and husband of 66 years, David G. Wright, preceded her in death by two days. Not wishing to linger on Earth without him, Jean reached for David's outstretched hand and quietly joined him in Heaven. Jean was born on December 17, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio. She lived most of her life in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. In addition to her husband, David; she was preceded in death by her parents, Verne Elliott Donnett and Catherine Brown Donnet, and brother, Verne L. (Helen) Donnet. She is survived by her sister, Catherine (Joseph) Blair. Jean is survived by five children and their spouses: Catherine (Donald) Ertley, Jennifer (James) Tapp, Rebecca (Ransel) Yoho, Sarah (James) Jewett and David E. (Holly) Wright. Jean also had twelve grandchildren: James Tapp, Jr., (fiancee Andrea Gorochow), Renee (Patrick) Donahue, Matthew Yoho, Melinda Yoho (fiance Brandon Schaber), Daniel (Cameron) Ertley, Jessica (Christopher) Goodenbury, Michael (Melissa) Yoho, David Reid, Christina Reid, Andrew Jewett, Nathaniel Jewett, and Jennifer Jewett, and five great grandchildren: Devin Yoho, Jacquelyn Donahue, Victoria Donahue, Joy Yoho and Hope Yoho. Jean graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and eloped to Angola, Indiana to marry her high school sweetheart, "Big Dave", on July 3, 1953. Together, they built two homes in Cuyahoga Falls where Jean was a homemaker. She was also a very skilled seamstress, typically making most of her family's clothing. For a time, Jean also did piecework alterations for American Commodore Tuxedo. But her true delight was gardening. She was a longtime member of The Chapel in Akron and had many dear friends in the Prime Time ABF. She and her husband would travel to Hilton Head Island, SC every winter where she was also an active member of The First Baptist Church of Hilton Head Island. The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 PM and 5 - 7 PM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Anthony Funeral Home, 1990 S Main St., Akron, OH 44301 and a combined memorial service for Jean and David will follow at 7 PM. A private family service will take place on Friday, September 27, 2019. Jean's final resting place will be the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019