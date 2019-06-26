Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Peninsula United Methodist Church
1575 Main St.
Peninsula, OH
Jean Louise Russell (nee Tolley), age 92, of Akron, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack A. Russell; loving mother of Julie Ann (John Schmidt) Russell, Susan (Richard) Foley, John (Dana) Russell, Jeffrey (Lisa) Russell, Jennifer (David) Scourfield and Jeremy (Paula) Russell; dear grandmother of Jessica, Jeremy, Keaton, Kevin, Chloe, Ian, Jack, Olivia, Emma, Mac, Sam, Ben, George and Ella; half sister of the late Lillian Fraser and great aunt of Sandy (Robert) Foflygen. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 East Main Street (on The Square), Hudson, OH, (330) 650-4181. Everyone is asked to meet at church for funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2019 at Peninsula United Methodist Church, 1575 Main St., Peninsula, OH 44264. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Peninsula. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Feed My Starving Children, 401 93rd Ave. NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433, www.fmsc.org or to the Peninsula United Methodist Church to help with their missions. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 26, 2019
