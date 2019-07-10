Jean M Bollas



Jean was raised on a ranch in southeastern Colorado, where she developed self-reliance, independence, and a life-long drive for knowledge and learning. She loved her adopted Ohio home, but her heart remained in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and, throughout her life, she returned to Colorado for extended periods.



Jean completed her primary and secondary education at an accelerated rate, entered college at age sixteen, and was teaching at age eighteen. Jean attended school at Rancho Viejo School, a one-room schoolhouse located on the family ranch, and at schools in Kim, Colorado. She was a hard-working cowgirl before her college years. Jean attended college at Trinidad State Junior College, received her teaching credential from Colorado State College of Education, in Greeley, Colorado, and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Kent State University in 1971. She taught first through third grades in Colorado and at Sacred Heart of Mary School in Harrisburg, Ohio. A gifted reading teacher, Jean was devoted to her students and to creating a stimulating learning environment. She completed her teaching career as the librarian at Louisville Junior High School, where she worked for 19 years before retiring in 1991. She was awarded the Martha Jennings award for excellence in teaching. Jean's teaching and all aspects of her life were infused with her innate creativity, problem-solving nature, and tenacity.



Jean took great joy in her family. She married James (Jim) Bollas, on June 4, 1955. They had five children and later welcomed ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jean enjoyed hosting family at holiday dinners at her farm in Louisville, Ohio, gardening, and reading.



Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Bollas; sisters, Virginia Muniz and Raymonda Sakal and brothers, Jean Noel Oxandaburu, Freddie Noel Oxandaburu, James Cadet Oxandaburu, Harry Oxandaburu, and Howard Kitamura.



Jean is survived by her children, Nicholas Bollas, Robert (Beth) Bollas, Jacqueline Bollas Caldwell, Bernadette Bollas (Donald) Genetin, and James (Linda) Bollas; by ten grandchildren, Ryan (Maureen) Bollas, Deanne (Kendra) Logan, Danielle (Eric) Bolyard, Robert (Betty) Bollas, Alexander, Audrey, and James Bollas, Mark Caldwell, and James and Donald Genetin; and by six great-grandchildren, Kaidan, Jordan, and Rylan Bolyard, and Nicholas, Benjamin, and Maddalyn Bollas. Jean is also survived by her sisters, Betty Ann Warren-Reese and Henrietta Harmer; many nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 11, at 10, at St. Joseph Church in Canton, Ohio, celebrant, Monsignor Frank A. Carfagna, followed by lunch at the St. Joseph Church Hall. Interment will be at Sacred Heart of Mary Church Cemetery in Louisville, Ohio, at 1 p.m. Donations may be made in Jean's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church.. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dwilliamsfh.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019