Jean M. Gill passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 at the age of 93. Jean was born in Akron, Ohio on September 28, 1926, daughter of the late Frank and Rose Dannemiller. Jean was preceded in death by husband, Roy Gill; daughter, Carol Gill; and grandson, Charles L. Weber. She is survived by daughters, Kathleen Weber (Charles), Barbara Kee, and Robin Gill; sister, Mary Ann Deger (Charles); brother, Robert Dannemiller (Margie); eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Jean will be remembered as the heart of our family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent many, many hours babysitting grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As they got older she helped teach them to drive, and enjoyed attending their sporting events and school programs. She was at every graduation. Holidays were her specialty. They were always celebrated with lots of food, decorated sugar cookies and shared family stories. If you were sick, she would always make her special, homemade chicken noodle soup. Jean lived on North Hill most of her life. She attended St. Martha Grade School and graduated from North High School. She and husband, Roy were faithful members of St. Martha Parish for their whole married life. Jean made many meals for families after funeral masses. She was a member of the Columbian Guild. In her spare time she enjoyed playing bridge, bowling, raising roses, traveling, reading, and making cross stitch and needlework creations. The family will receive friends Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 North Main St., Akron, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 22, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1761 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean Gill's name to Blessed Trinity Parish (formerly St. Martha).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020