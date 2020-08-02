04/26/1943 - 07/20/2020 Jean passed away peacefully in her sleep the evening of Monday, 20th July after a brief illness. Born in Cheltenham, England, she ventured to America in 1963. She was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Jo Doxsey and aunt, Evelyn. She is survived by sons, Andrew (Ramona) and Stuart; grandson, Joshua; brother, Tim and many close friends. Funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart at a date and time yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers take time to hug your loved ones & have meaningful conversations with them.