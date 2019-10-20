Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:30 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Jean M. Hugg Obituary
) Jean "Jeanne" M. (Rutherford) Hugg, 72, passed away peacefully in her home, after a recent discovery of lung cancer, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born in Barberton, OH, and was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1964. Jean resided in Firestone Park, where she was a school crossing guard for ten years. She was kind and caring, and was full of love for her granddaughters, family and friends. And will be greatly missed. Preceded in death are her mother, Christina (Janiga) Rutherford; father, Dave (Tom) Rutherford; aunts, Adella Janiga and Ann (Fred) Zsely; uncles, Ed (Eleanor) Janiga and Clem (Margie) Janiga. Survivors are her daughter, Tiffani (Timothy) McGinnis; granddaughters, Tara and Tori Mihocka; half-brother, Harry McKeen; cousins, Michael, Sandee (Smiley) Zsely and Jeff, Jeri (Dubina), Jackie (Slater) Janiga. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Campfield-Hickman Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Avenue, Barberton, Ohio 44203 on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a short prayer at 5:30 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
