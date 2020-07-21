) Jean "Chu-Chi" "Jeanne" Maczko, 72, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. Born on March 31, 1948 to the late James and Julia Piporo, Jean was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1966 graduate of Central High School. Jean married John Maczko in 1969, and together they raised their three children. Jean worked as an administrative assistant for Akron Public Schools for 26 years, retiring in 2018. She was a faithful member of Queen of Heaven Parish. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Jean loved and cared for her family above everything else. She was a selfless woman, whose generous and happy spirit brightened the lives of all who knew her. In addition to her parents; Jean was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Kiley. She is survived by her husband of 50 years John; children, John Maczko Jr., James (Heather) Maczko, and Aimee Maczko (Francisco "Paco" Argondizza); beloved granddaughter, Eliza Rey; sister, Patricia Reitz; turtle 'son' Buddy; and many other loved ones and extended family members. Family will receive friends TOMORROW, Wednesday, July 22 from 10 to 11:30 at the Anthony Funeral of Green, 4178 Massillon Road (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads, entrance off Steese). Masks and social distancing required. Mass of Christian of Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon at Queen of Heaven Parish. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen of Heaven Parish, 1800 Steese Road, Uniontown, OH 44685.