Jean Maczko
1948 - 2020
) Jean "Chu-Chi" "Jeanne" Maczko, 72, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. Born on March 31, 1948 to the late James and Julia Piporo, Jean was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1966 graduate of Central High School. Jean married John Maczko in 1969, and together they raised their three children. Jean worked as an administrative assistant for Akron Public Schools for 26 years, retiring in 2018. She was a faithful member of Queen of Heaven Parish. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Jean loved and cared for her family above everything else. She was a selfless woman, whose generous and happy spirit brightened the lives of all who knew her. In addition to her parents; Jean was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Kiley. She is survived by her husband of 50 years John; children, John Maczko Jr., James (Heather) Maczko, and Aimee Maczko (Francisco "Paco" Argondizza); beloved granddaughter, Eliza Rey; sister, Patricia Reitz; turtle 'son' Buddy; and many other loved ones and extended family members. Family will receive friends TOMORROW, Wednesday, July 22 from 10 to 11:30 at the Anthony Funeral of Green, 4178 Massillon Road (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads, entrance off Steese). Masks and social distancing required. Mass of Christian of Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon at Queen of Heaven Parish. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen of Heaven Parish, 1800 Steese Road, Uniontown, OH 44685.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Jeanie was such a lovely, sweet person. She will be missed. Prayers to you and your family at this difficult time,
Cathy Franklin
Coworker
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
Dear Maczko Family
I was saddened to hear the news of my dear Jean aka Jeanie. Jean was a gem and I considered her family. She will be missed and my prayers for Big John and the family.
Felisha Cheatem-Gould
Coworker
July 21, 2020
i was so sorry to hear about Chu-chi. She was such a wonderful, sweet and kind hearted person. My thoughts and prayers go out to John, their children and grandchildren.
Tammy Pisciotta-Powell
Family
July 21, 2020
Jean was a great person and I got to meet her once. She will be missed. My condolences go out to the Maczko family.
Leslie Bell
Friend
July 21, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Chu-Chi,a wonderful sweet cousin.Our thoughts and prayers are with John and family.
CARL PIPORO
Family
