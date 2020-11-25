AKRON -- Jean M. Brown, 45, passed away November 20, 2020. She was a lifelong Akron resident, graduating from Firestone High School, going on to graduate from the Akron School of Practical Nursing. Jean was an accomplished musician. She performed with the ETC All American Youth Show Choir and loved to sing and dance. Using her creative talents, she liked to refinish furniture as a hobby. Jean was a wonderful friend to all who knew her. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Pauline Harrington and Paul and Mary Lyon; she is survived by her children, Raymond Yates, Aaron Brown Jr. and Alexis Brown; parents, Charles and Mary Jean Lyon; sister, Elizabeth (Mike) Yates; niece, Mackenzie Yates; aunts and uncle, Janet Tussing, Betsy Harrington and Ken and Karen Harrington. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, a funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Family Promise of Summit County, PO Box 1266, Akron, OH 44309. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
.