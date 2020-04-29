|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Jean M. Smith, 71, died April 26, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT, she was a resident of Cuyahoga Falls, since 1980. Jean had been employed with Morse Control as an assembler, retiring in 2001. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Barbara Crossen; brother, Bud Crossen; brother-in-law, Terry McMullen. She is survived by her husband, Robert Smith; sisters, Barbara McMullen and Mary Jo (Jamie) Musarro; many nieces and nephews. Private services were held. Burial Crown Hill Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Arbors at Stow, for their compassion and care. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020