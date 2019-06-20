Jean Marie Whitman



WADSWORTH -- Jean Marie Whitman, 86, of Wadsworth passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.



She was born September 7, 1932 in Akron to the late David A. and Helen O. Schillinger. She was a prayerful, loving, and giving person. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society, and had been president of the NCCW for Wayne, Ashland and Medina Counties. She graduated from the University of Akron where she studied art, was a cheerleader and a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. After graduated from Akron, she furthered her education to be a kindergarten teacher. In the 1950's she was a teacher (Miss Schillinger) at Franklin Elementary in Wadsworth. She later worked in several antique shops and enjoyed going to auctions and was known as Paddle #64.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay A. Whitman on May 22, 2007; grandson, Alexander Michael Whitman; and brothers, Jim and Richard Schillinger.



Jean is survived by her children: Peter Whitman of Patomic Falls, VA, Amy (Tom) Whitman Uhase of Wadsworth, Andrew Whitman of Akron, and Joseph (Amy Gulley Whitman) Whitman of North Canton. Her grandchildren: David (Elaine) Whitman, Richard Whitman, Brittany (Gary) Berquist, Alexander, Maria and Victoria Uhase, Olivia Whitman, Brock Whitman and great grandchildren Sophia, Sasha, Jax, Jora, Ava, Leilani, one sister Ruth Johnson, and many nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 272 Broad St., Wadsworth. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart St. Vincent DePaul Society.



The family would like to express their gratitude to all who have cared for Jean, especially the staffs at Legacy Hair Salon, Crossroads Hospice and the staff at Magnolia by Sanctuary.



Hilliard-Rospert



(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary