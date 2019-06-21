|
|
Jean Marie Whitman
WADSWORTH -- Jean Marie Whitman, 86, of Wadsworth, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 272 Broad St. Wadsworth. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart St. Vincent DePaul Society.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all who have cared for Jean, especially the staffs at Legacy Hair Salon, Crossroads Hospice and the staff at Magnolia by Sanctuary.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 21, 2019