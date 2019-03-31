Jean Marlene Myers



Jean Marlene Myers, 84, of Stow passed away March 28, 2019.



She was born in Akron on Jan. 6, 1935 to Joseph and Amelia Joy. Marlene was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1953, where she met the love of her life, Dennis Myers. She also graduated from Long Beach State, where she earned a degree in education. She taught at numerous districts in Southern California and Oklahoma.



Marlene was a devoted Catholic and was a member of numerous churches in California and Oklahoma, and most recently St. Joseph Parish in Cuyahoga Falls.



She was always full of life and loved playing the piano and singing. An active member of her community, she was always involved in helping others.



Our family will always remember her energy, spirit, beautiful smile, quick wit, love of shopping and bridge, and her love for her many friends.



She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dennis; daughter, Laurel D. (Kirk L.) Limke; sons, Jeffrey S. (Linda L.) and Robert J. (Sue) Myers; grandchildren, Meagan (Brian) Rickard and Madison Limke, Gregory Myers and Shannon (Jake) Majerczyk, and Robert (Meagan) Myers; great-grandchildren, Carter, Lawson, Emilia and Chase.



Calling hours 9:30 to 10:30 Tuesday, April 2 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home (810 Portage Tr. in Cuyahoga Falls), followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.



Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019