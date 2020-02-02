|
(nee Mary Ann Eberhardt) Jean Merriman (nee Mary Ann Eberhardt), age 84, beloved wife of Deacon William C.; dear mother of Christopher (Tracey McGurk) and David Merriman (Marie Velez); loving grandmother of McKenzie, Isabel, Jonathan, Jack and Ryan. Sister of John Jr. (deceased), Jude of Akron, OH, and Mark of Silver Springs, MD., passed away January 30, 2020. Funeral Mass St. Patrick Church (3602 Bridge Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113) Saturday, Feb. 8th at 10 A.M. Reception immediately following Mass at Church. Interment Private. Friends may call in the McGORRAY-HANNA FUNERAL HOME, 14133 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, OH 44107, FRIDAY from 3 5 and 6 8 P.M. and at St. Patrick Church SATURDAY MORNING from 9 A.M. until time of Mass. Family suggests memorial contributions to St. Patrick Restoration Committee, West Side Catholic Center or Hospice of the Western Reserve. www.mcgorray-hanna.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020