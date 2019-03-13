Jean Pagnard (Donald)



Jean Donald Pagnard, an Akron native and longtime resident, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 8. She was 101 years old and blessed to have retained her active mind, quick wit and sweet nature until the end. Jean was born in Akron in 1917 to David McCallum Donald and Nellie Forrest Donald, newly arrived Scottish immigrants, and raised by her father and aunt/ stepmother, Jean Forrest Donald. A graduate of Buchtel High School and Hammel Actual Business College, she served well into her 70s as legal secretary for some of the city's leading attorneys. Jean was married to E. David Pagnard for 53 years until his death in 1994. She later met Dick Harman, a Silver Lake widower, forming a close friendship that endured until his passing in 2010. Her brother, David M. Donald, Jr., also preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, David (Janet); and daughter, Wendy (Roger) Steller; grandchildren, Roger (Amanda Fox), Ryan and Jeffrey (fiancee Claire Broome) Steller, Kevin (Sharon Russell) Heffernan, Mary Kay (Paul) Schreiner and Betsy (Todd) Newman; beloved nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or to Open M ministry, 941 Princeton Street, Akron, OH 44311. It was Jean's wish to be cremated, with a private memorial to follow in the spring. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019