Jean S. Sargon-Seabeck
Jean S. Sargon-Seabeck passed away on March 26th, 2019.
She was a lifelong Akron resident and attended Buchtel High School. Jean was an Akron area realtor of 40 years, enjoyed owning and operating Bumble Bee Florist in the 1980's. She also volunteered her time with love at Revere Road Synagogue.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonia and Salvatore Ferrise, she is survived by daughter Kim Ederer, husband Jack, granddaughter Karis; son Mark Sargon, wife Shari, and granddaughter, Alyssa. She loved her family dearly including sisters, Katherine Gruber, Virginia Yocono, Patricia (husband Mike) Patrino, Marianne (husband Tom) Lammers, and brother Samuel. She enjoyed all of her many loving nieces and nephews.
Graveside service is being held Thursday, 1:00 at Rose Hill Burial Park, Akron. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest making donations to . Shiva details will be provided at service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2019