Jean Semelsberger (Vatalaro), 75, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.



Born in Akron on April 1, 1944, Jean was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from the former St. Mary High School in 1962. She enjoyed playing Mexican Train and cards with her friends. A talented baker, Jean was known as "the Cake Lady", famous for her wedding cakes. Jean supported her grandchildren, attending all their sports games and other functions. Recently, she enjoyed wintering in Florida with her special friend Ed. 'Mean Jean' will be deeply missed by all.



Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Larry in 2008; her father, Vincent Vatalaro; and mother, Mary (Bill) Whitehouse. She is survived by her children, Tom (Pam), Tim (Tami), Todd (Christie), & Troy (Kathy) Semelsberger, Tricia (Scott) Guinter, and Bob (Shanon) Madden; grandchildren Tyler (Danielle) Pennington, Tanner, Kaylee, Kaitlyn, Amanda, Emma, Tristan, & Aidan Semelsberger, Trista Guinter, Carlee and Zach Champine, Chelsee Madden and Chase and Brittany Madden; and six great-grandchildren.



The family is grateful to Jean's aides, Stacy, Laura and Denise for their compassionate care of mom over the last several months. Also a special thank you to Summa Home Hospice, especially Sarah, for the comfort they provided to Jean and the family in her final hours.



Calling hours will be held TOMORROW Sunday, June 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish, 2101 17th St. SW in Kenmore. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at komenneohio.org or to the Lewy Body Dementia Foundation at www.lbda.org.