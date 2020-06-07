TOGETHER AGAIN TALLMADGE -- Jean Sibit, 82, passed away June 2, 2020. Born in Richwood, West Virginia, she lived most of her life in Tallmadge. She retired as a teacher's aide from Tallmadge City Schools and was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church. Jean loved her grandkids, was very family oriented and she was always taking care of others. She was always there when we needed an ear, she was always there when we needed a second opinion, she was always there when we just needed a hug. A mom's love is unconditional and mom had all of that for all of us. She was a woman that spoke her mind whether you wanted to hear it or not. We will miss you mom and never ever forget all the traditions you have passed down to us and how to care and love as a family. We know you're dancing together with Dad in heaven now. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; parents, Paul and Pauline Williams. Jean is survived by her sons, Shawn A. (Jennifer) Sibit of Munroe Falls, James R. Sibit of Cuyahoga Falls, Darrin E. Sibit of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Derik, Sara, Tyler, Aaron; sisters, Betty Sokol, Charlie (Dale) Richards, Rosemary Williams; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.