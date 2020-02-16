|
Jean Trauben, 93, peacefully passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Cleveland and a long-time resident of the Akron area. She is survived by her children, Helene, Jeffrey (Julie), Bruce (Sharon), and Andrew (Debbie); grandchildren, Jason, Michael, Matthew, Justin, Jonathan, Lindsey, Eryn, and Samantha; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, and daughter, Julie. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 1:00 P.M., Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements made through Gordon-Flury Memorial Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020