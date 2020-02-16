Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon-Flury Memorial Home
1260 Collier Road
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-7989
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park

Jean Trauben

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Trauben Obituary
Jean Trauben, 93, peacefully passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Cleveland and a long-time resident of the Akron area. She is survived by her children, Helene, Jeffrey (Julie), Bruce (Sharon), and Andrew (Debbie); grandchildren, Jason, Michael, Matthew, Justin, Jonathan, Lindsey, Eryn, and Samantha; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, and daughter, Julie. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 1:00 P.M., Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements made through Gordon-Flury Memorial Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -