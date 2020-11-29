1/1
Jean Warren
1933 - 2020
Jean Warren, 87, passed away on November 22, 2020. Jean was born in Golden Gate, Illinois on October 16, 1933 to the late Gilbert and Nellie Wiles. Jean graduated from the Akron City Hospital School of Nursing and later earned her BSN at the University of Akron. Jean retired from Visiting Nurse Service Inc. after a 40 year nursing career. Jean belonged to several Nursing Associations and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a Sunday School teacher at Family of Faith United Methodist Church. She had many interests, including Cleveland Indians baseball, OSU football, reading, discussing politics, traveling, cooking and enjoying a good cup of coffee. Some of her fondest memories were from family vacations to Myrtle Beach. Her many dogs were special in her life. Jean had a generous spirit and often contributed to pet rescue causes and environmental organizations. She was a wonderful wife, sister, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents; Jean was preceded in death in 2006 by her husband, Harold. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Mertis "Marty" Wiles; nieces, Angela (J.R.) Shamblin and Wendy Wiles-Robbins; and great-nieces, Lillie, Ashley, and Samantha. Jean will be privately laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 East Market St., Akron, OH 44305 or a charity of one's choice. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
