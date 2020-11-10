Jean Whitford, 71, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. A life resident of Barberton, she retired from Akron Porcelain and Plastics. Preceded in death by her husbands, Jeff Oxley and Paul Whitford; three brothers, Lee Boville, Leonard Boville and Larry Boville Sr., Jean is survived by her children, Renee Myher and Pam Gerry; grandchildren, Jeff Montgomery, Geana Gerry, Justin Gerry and Sammi (Zach) Monhart; great-grandson, Nathan Paul Monhart; sister, Louise Wright; along with nieces, nephews and friends. Due to current circumstances masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Jean's family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203.