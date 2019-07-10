Jean Z. Gipson



Jean Gipson, 89, passed away July 3, 2019. She was born September 22, 1929 in Winchester, Tennessee to the late Michael and Carrie Zimmerman.



Jean came to Akron in 1953 and retired from GenCorp after 30 years of service.



In addition to her parents; Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Gipson, Jr.; son, David; brother, M.E. Zimmerman, Jr. and sisters, Betty Nell Acklen, Carolyn Mangrum, Hazel Smith and Helen Acklen. She is survived by her special friends who were very helpful in many ways after Lee's passing, Paulette (Richard) Robinson and niece, Nancy Dotson; as well as several nieces, nephews and their families.



The family would like to thank the staff at Greenview Assisted Living and Cleveland Clinic Hospice at Ridgewood for their care and kindness.



Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Darryl Moulder officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to The , Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693, The , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, c/o Akron General Foundation, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, 1 Akron General Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307-2432.



To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



SCHERMESSER



(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019