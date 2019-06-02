|
Jeane M. LaSalle
Jeane LaSalle, 95, passed away May 31, 2019.
Jeane is survived by her sons, Bob (Linda) and Ken (Jacqueline) LaSalle; as well as grandchildren, Krista and Danny.
Per Jeane's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1406 Castalia Drive, New Franklin, Ohio 44203. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019