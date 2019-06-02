Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
the Bob LaSalle
1406 Castalia Drive
New Franklin, OH
Jeane M. LaSalle


Jeane M. LaSalle Obituary
Jeane M. LaSalle

Jeane LaSalle, 95, passed away May 31, 2019.

Jeane is survived by her sons, Bob (Linda) and Ken (Jacqueline) LaSalle; as well as grandchildren, Krista and Danny.

Per Jeane's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1406 Castalia Drive, New Franklin, Ohio 44203. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019
