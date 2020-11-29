1/1
Jeanette A. Miller
BARBERTON -- Jeanette A. Miller, 90, passed away November 20, 2020 at Chapel Hill Community in Canal Fulton. Jeanette was born in Akron and had been an area resident all her life where she worked at Rubber Associates. Preceded in death by her husband, Lee; and sons, Jeff, Michael and Mark; she is survived by her daughters, Diana (Jim) Stallard and Amy (Jim) Quirke; son, Dennis (Beth) Miller; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions Private Services have been held for the family with Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
