|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Jeanette Carolyn Howdyshell, 97, went home to be with the Lord February 19, 2020. She was born in Athens, OH to the late Earl and Sadie Landis. Jeanette met the love of her life at Ohio University, where she offered to share her umbrella with Stanford while waiting at a bus stop in the rain. Love blossomed and they were married in 1941 and enjoyed a wonderful life together for 68 years. Jeanette was a member of the First Christian Church of Cuyahoga Falls and the Ohio University Women's Club. Preceded in death by her husband, David Stanford Sr., she is survived by her sons, David Stanford Jr. of Nashville, TN, Donald (Cindy) of Silver Lake, OH, Craig (Linda) of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Barry (Pamela) of Akron, OH and Bryan (Kimberly) of Copley, OH; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Interment will be at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Hope and Healing Resource Center, 974 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020