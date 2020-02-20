Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Howdyshell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Carolyn Howdyshell


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Carolyn Howdyshell Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Jeanette Carolyn Howdyshell, 97, went home to be with the Lord February 19, 2020. She was born in Athens, OH to the late Earl and Sadie Landis. Jeanette met the love of her life at Ohio University, where she offered to share her umbrella with Stanford while waiting at a bus stop in the rain. Love blossomed and they were married in 1941 and enjoyed a wonderful life together for 68 years. Jeanette was a member of the First Christian Church of Cuyahoga Falls and the Ohio University Women's Club. Preceded in death by her husband, David Stanford Sr., she is survived by her sons, David Stanford Jr. of Nashville, TN, Donald (Cindy) of Silver Lake, OH, Craig (Linda) of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Barry (Pamela) of Akron, OH and Bryan (Kimberly) of Copley, OH; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Interment will be at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Hope and Healing Resource Center, 974 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now