Jeanette F. McVay
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Jeannette F. McVay, 95, passed away September 5, 2020. She was born in Akron to the late Austin and Augusta Jacobs as the youngest of eight children. Jeannette was a lifelong Cuyahoga Falls resident graduating from Falls High in 1943. After raising her daughters, she went to work as a receptionist for Dr. Don McCoy in Akron. She enjoyed golfing, sewing, gardening and was a member of WITAN and volunteered at Akron General Hospital. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with her family and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Todd) Mullikin and Deborah Gilder; granddaughters, Brooke (Trey) Muhlhauser, Abby Mullikin and Gretchen (Mike) Proctor and 4 greatgrandchildren. Friends may call 1 hour prior to a 12 noon memorial service on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Village of St. Edwards Fairlawn Campus Wellness Garden. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
24
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
