DOYLESTOWN -- Jeanette J. Krunich, age 82, passed away on October 12, 2020. Born on March 12, 1938 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Joseph and Jennie (Babinski) Bozak, she was a life resident of the Doylestown area. Retiring from Akron Children's Medical Center, she was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and loved to sing. She sang in the church choir for many years and also at various other churches. Preceded in death by her husband, David in 2019, she is survived by her daughters, Christine "Chris" (Jeff) Pontius of Rittman, Therese (Steve) Leslie of New Franklin, Kathy (Joe) Acosta of Norton; five grandchildren; a brother; other family and friends. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Liberty Assisted Living, and Pleasant View Health Care Center for their loving care of Jeanette. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 161 W. Clinton St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Fr. Robert Stein, Celebrant. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Calling hours following Covid-19 guidelines which require facial coverings, social distancing, and limited numbers inside the facility, will be on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, OH, 44685. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)