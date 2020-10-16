1/1
Jeanette J. Krunich
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOYLESTOWN -- Jeanette J. Krunich, age 82, passed away on October 12, 2020. Born on March 12, 1938 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Joseph and Jennie (Babinski) Bozak, she was a life resident of the Doylestown area. Retiring from Akron Children's Medical Center, she was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and loved to sing. She sang in the church choir for many years and also at various other churches. Preceded in death by her husband, David in 2019, she is survived by her daughters, Christine "Chris" (Jeff) Pontius of Rittman, Therese (Steve) Leslie of New Franklin, Kathy (Joe) Acosta of Norton; five grandchildren; a brother; other family and friends. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Liberty Assisted Living, and Pleasant View Health Care Center for their loving care of Jeanette. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 161 W. Clinton St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Fr. Robert Stein, Celebrant. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Calling hours following Covid-19 guidelines which require facial coverings, social distancing, and limited numbers inside the facility, will be on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, OH, 44685. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved