Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
Jeanette Jones

Jeanette Jones Obituary
Jeanette Jones

Jeanette R. Jones, 92, passed away on April 5, 2019.

Calling hours will be on Friday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home, (811 Grant St.) where funeral services will take place at 1. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park will follow.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Beulah Retreat Center and Campground (6101 W. Lake Rd., Vermilion, OH 44089).

Please visit Jeanette's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
