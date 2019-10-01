|
Jeanette Katherine Velka (Cernava) Jeanette Katherine Velka (Cernava) passed away at home on September 20, 2019 due to complications of cancer. She is survived by her children, Melissa Velka (Greg) who lives in TN and Carrie Salmon (Ken) who lives in OH, and her four grandchildren, Max, Noah, Sydney, and Zachary. She requested that no funeral services be held, but any correspondences can be forwarded to her daughter, Carrie Salmon (506 Comet Lane Clinton, Ohio 44216)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 1, 2019